GE Power India spurts after order win

GE Power India spurted 5.19% to Rs 186.30 after the company secured a contract worth Rs 863.40 crore from GREENKO KA01 IREP.The contract entails "design, engineering, model testing, manufacture, shop testing, packing, supply, insurance, transportation and deliver at project site, of complete electro-mechanical package from Main Inlet Valve (MIV) to LV Terminal connection of Generator Transformer including critical and mandatory Spares" for 3 x 320 MW + 2 x 160 MW (total 1280 MW) Vertical Francis Pump Turbine Fixed Speed Machines at Saundatti, Belagavi, Karnataka India."
GE Power India has strong capabilities in engineering, manufacturing, project management and supply of products and solutions for infrastructure. Its operations include a composite range of activities viz. engineering, procurement, manufacturing, construction and servicing etc. of power plants and power equipment. It has engineering centres in Noida and Kolkata and manufacturing unit dedicated to Boilers in Durgapur.
GE Power India reports net loss of Rs 34.12 crore in Q3 December 2021 as against net profit of Rs 35.09 crore in Q3 December 2020. Net sales declined 30.73% to Rs 757.11 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU