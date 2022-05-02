GE Power India spurts after order win

GE Power India spurted 5.19% to Rs 186.30 after the company secured a contract worth Rs 863.40 crore from GREENKO KA01 IREP.

The contract entails "design, engineering, model testing, manufacture, shop testing, packing, supply, insurance, transportation and deliver at project site, of complete electro-mechanical package from Main Inlet Valve (MIV) to LV Terminal connection of Generator Transformer including critical and mandatory Spares" for 3 x 320 MW + 2 x 160 MW (total 1280 MW) Vertical Francis Pump Turbine Fixed Speed Machines at Saundatti, Belagavi, Karnataka India."

GE Power India has strong capabilities in engineering, manufacturing, project management and supply of products and solutions for infrastructure. Its operations include a composite range of activities viz. engineering, procurement, manufacturing, construction and servicing etc. of power plants and power equipment. It has engineering centres in Noida and Kolkata and manufacturing unit dedicated to Boilers in Durgapur.

GE Power India reports net loss of Rs 34.12 crore in Q3 December 2021 as against net profit of Rs 35.09 crore in Q3 December 2020. Net sales declined 30.73% to Rs 757.11 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

