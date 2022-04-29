SBI Card Q4 PAT grows 231% YoY to Rs 581 cr

The company's net profit surged 231% to Rs 581 crore on a 22% rise in total income to Rs 3,016 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Total income increased primarily due to higher Income from fees & services and interest income in Q4 FY22. Profit before tax surged 232% to Rs 779 crore for Q4 FY22 as against Rs 234 crore for Q4 FY21. Earnings before credit costs increased 25% to Rs 1,172 crore for Q4 FY22 versus Rs 939 crore for Q4 FY21, SBI Cards and Payment Services said in a statement.

Total operating cost increased 23% to Rs 1,577 crore for Q4 FY22 from Rs 1,285 crore for Q4 FY21, due to higher business volumes in Q4 FY22.

Total management overlay provision was at Rs 51 crore as of March 2022. Impairment losses & bad debts expenses decreased by Rs 312 crore or 44% to Rs 393 for Q4 FY22 vs Rs 705 crore for Q4 FY21.

New accounts volume stood at 10,02,000 for Q4 FY22 up by 27% compared with 7,91,000 for Q4 FY21. Card-in-force grew by 16% to 1.38 crore as of Q4 FY22 vs 1.18 crore as of Q4 FY21. Total spends grew by 51% to Rs 54,134 crore in Q4 FY22 vs Rs 35,943 crore in Q4 FY21.

SBI Cards' market share in FY22 (till February 2022) in terms of card-in-force were at 18.9% (FY21: 19.1%); Spends were at 19.2% (FY21: 19.4%); Transactions were at 19.8% (FY21: 19.7%).

The company's receivables grew by 25% to Rs 31,281 crore as of Q4 FY22 vs Rs 25,114 crore as of Q4 FY21. GNPA (gross non-performing asset) were at 2.22% as of Q4 FY22 vs 4.99% as of Q4 FY21; NNPA (net non-performing asset) were at 0.78% as of Q4 FY22 vs 1.15% as of Q4 FY21.

Return On Average Assets (ROAA) stood at 7% for Q4 FY22 vs. 2.6% for Q4 FY21. Return On Average Equity (ROAE) stood at 30.4% for Q4 FY22 vs. 11.2% for Q4 FY21.

In the year ended March 2022 (FY22), profit after tax increased 64% to Rs 1,616 crore and total revenue increased 16% to Rs 11,302 crore. Earnings before credit costs increased by 25% to Rs 4,430 crore for FY22 from Rs 4,024 crore for FY21. Impairment losses & bad debts expenses decreased 16% to Rs 2,258 crore for FY22 vs Rs 2,700 Cr for FY21.

SBI Cards and Payment Services is a non-banking financial company that offers extensive credit card portfolio to individual cardholders and corporate clients which includes lifestyle, rewards, travel & fuel and banking partnerships cards along with corporate cards covering all major cardholders' segments in terms of income profile and lifestyle.

Shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services fell 1.44% to Rs 829.75 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)