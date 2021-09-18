GE Power India update on operations at its Durgapur factory

GE Power India announced that that there have been heavy rains in Durgapur over the last few days.

GE Power India ('the Company') considers safety of employees as its utmost priority and in view of the foregoing, the Company will be conducting an EHS Audit on Saturday, 18 September 2021 at its factory located at Durgapur. Accordingly, it has been decided to declare a holiday at the Durgapur factory on 18 September 2021.

