Dynamatic Technologies secures contract for manufacturing aero-structures for Boeing's newest tactical fighter

Dynamatic Technologies has been awarded a contract for manufacturing assemblies for Boeing's newest tactical fighter, F-15EX Eagle II. This is a first where aero-structures for the latest and most advanced F-15EX Eagle II will be made in India.

This contract has given a boost to the Aatmanirbhar program and strengthens US-India collaboration on aerospace and defence industrialisation. Dynamatic Technologies will supply the F15EX aero-structure assembly requirements from FY 2022. Dynamatic will manufacture these aero-structures from their manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)