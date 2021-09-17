Dynamatic Technologies secures contract for manufacturing aero-structures for Boeing's newest tactical fighter

-
-
Dynamatic Technologies has been awarded a contract for manufacturing assemblies for Boeing's newest tactical fighter, F-15EX Eagle II. This is a first where aero-structures for the latest and most advanced F-15EX Eagle II will be made in India.
This contract has given a boost to the Aatmanirbhar program and strengthens US-India collaboration on aerospace and defence industrialisation. Dynamatic Technologies will supply the F15EX aero-structure assembly requirements from FY 2022. Dynamatic will manufacture these aero-structures from their manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
