Honeywell Automation Q3 PAT jumps 18% YoY to Rs 106 cr
Geekay Wires standalone net profit rises 224.21% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 61.43% to Rs 103.30 crore

Net profit of Geekay Wires rose 224.21% to Rs 6.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 61.43% to Rs 103.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 63.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales103.3063.99 61 OPM %13.03-2.73 -PBDT12.713.52 261 PBT11.682.63 344 NP6.161.90 224

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 11:49 IST

