Geekay Wires standalone net profit rises 224.21% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Geekay Wires rose 224.21% to Rs 6.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 61.43% to Rs 103.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 63.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.103.3063.9913.03-2.7312.713.5211.682.636.161.90

