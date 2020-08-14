General Insurance Corporation of India announces cessation director

-
With effect from 13 August 2020General Insurance Corporation of India announced that Atanu Kumar Das (DIN-07758968), Managing Director & CEO, Bank of India has ceased to be Director (Independent Director) on the Board of the Corporation with effect from closing hours of 13 August, 2020 consequent upon expiry of his term.
