General Insurance Corporation of India announces cessation director

With effect from 13 August 2020

General Insurance Corporation of India announced that Atanu Kumar Das (DIN-07758968), Managing Director & CEO, Bank of India has ceased to be Director (Independent Director) on the Board of the Corporation with effect from closing hours of 13 August, 2020 consequent upon expiry of his term.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)