Board approves fund raising up to Rs 2000 cr by Embassy REIT

On 14 August 2020

The Board of Directors of Embassy Office Parks Management Services, Manager to Embassy Office Parks REIT, at its meeting held on 14 August 2020 has approved availing of financial assistance by way of issuance of rupee denominated, listed, rated, secured, redeemable, transferrable non-convertible debentures aggregating up to Rs. 2,000 crore in one or more tranches by Embassy REIT at the discretion of and in such manner as may be approved by the designated Debenture Committee. The Board authorised the Debenture Committee to approve and take all decisions and actions in relation to any proposed issuance of debentures.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)