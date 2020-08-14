Canara Bank announces cessation of director

With effect from 14 August 2020

Canara Bank announced that T N Manoharan, Non-Executive Chairman of the Bank, ceased to be Part Time Non-official Director as well as Non-Executive Chairman on the Board of the Bank w.e.f. 14 August 2020 on completion of his tenure on 13 August 2020.

