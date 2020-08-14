SJVN successfully bids for 100 MW solar project in Dholera Solar Park, Gujarat

SJVN has participated in Open Bidding process for allotment of 100 MW in Dholera Solar Park, Gujarat and bagged the quoted capacity of 100 MW @ Rs 2.80 /Unit on Build Own and Operate (BOO) basis.

The tentative cost of Construction / Development of this project is Rs. 450 crore.

The project is expected to generate 244 MU / year and Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) shall be signed between GUVNL and SJVN for 25 years. This 100 MW Solar Plant is expected to be commissioned by March 2022.

