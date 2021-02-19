General Insurance Corporation of India leads gainers in 'A' group

New India Assurance Company Ltd, Capri Global Capital Ltd, Prakash Industries Ltd and Tejas Networks Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 February 2021.

General Insurance Corporation of India surged 19.98% to Rs 205.05 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67473 shares in the past one month.

New India Assurance Company Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 197. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70263 shares in the past one month.

Capri Global Capital Ltd soared 12.06% to Rs 373.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 63150 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72718 shares in the past one month.

Prakash Industries Ltd exploded 10.25% to Rs 55.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 94302 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 87505 shares in the past one month.

Tejas Networks Ltd advanced 9.98% to Rs 221.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

