Volumes soar at New India Assurance Company Ltd counter

New India Assurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 89.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.00 lakh shares

General Insurance Corporation of India, Shilpa Medicare Ltd, GMM Pfaudler Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 February 2021.

New India Assurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 89.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.00 lakh shares. The stock gained 19.99% to Rs.164.20. Volumes stood at 2.37 lakh shares in the last session.

General Insurance Corporation of India saw volume of 87.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.81 lakh shares. The stock increased 19.97% to Rs.170.90. Volumes stood at 4.23 lakh shares in the last session.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd clocked volume of 19.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.06 lakh shares. The stock lost 9.62% to Rs.384.00. Volumes stood at 3.35 lakh shares in the last session.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd recorded volume of 6.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 79386 shares. The stock gained 11.04% to Rs.4,256.00. Volumes stood at 3.06 lakh shares in the last session.

Zensar Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 10.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.32 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.15% to Rs.244.25. Volumes stood at 4.47 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)