Energy stocks edge higher

Energy stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Energy index increasing 36.01 points or 0.56% at 6417.5 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 2.89%), Oil India Ltd (up 2.3%),Goa Carbon Ltd (up 2.1%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.61%),Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.76%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (up 0.56%), and Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 0.22%).

On the other hand, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 1.7%), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (down 1.28%), and Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 1.1%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 101.82 or 0.2% at 51222.87.

The Nifty 50 index was down 42.25 points or 0.28% at 15076.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 53.19 points or 0.27% at 20069.62.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 11.8 points or 0.17% at 6768.56.

On BSE,1208 shares were trading in green, 995 were trading in red and 101 were unchanged.

