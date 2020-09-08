JUST IN
General Insurance Corporation of India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 497.03 crore in the June 2020 quarter
General Insurance Corporation of India reports standalone net loss of Rs 557.47 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.43% to Rs 13651.83 crore

Net loss of General Insurance Corporation of India reported to Rs 557.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 108.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 18.43% to Rs 13651.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16737.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales13651.8316737.12 -18 OPM %-6.460.59 -PBDT-811.22138.91 PL PBT-811.22138.91 PL NP-557.47108.60 PL

First Published: Tue, September 08 2020. 08:50 IST

