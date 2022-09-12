JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » General

Indices turn range bound; Nifty hovers above 17,950
Business Standard

General Secy of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Kamrul Islam Choudhury resigns

Capital Market 

General Secretary of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, Kamrul Islam Choudhury, tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the Congress party on 11 September 2022.

The resignation was stated due to the "directionless & confused leadership of Congress during the last few months."

In his letter addressed to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Choudhury also expressed displeasure over cross-voting by Congress MLAs during Presidential elections and party's inability to deal with the situation.

This has demoralized thousands of grassroot workers like him who worked day and night for the welfare of the party, Choudhury said.

Choudhury's resignation comes days after senior Congressman Ghulam Nabi Azad quit the party, ending his five-decade-long affiliation with the Congress.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, September 12 2022. 12:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU