General Secy of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Kamrul Islam Choudhury resigns

Secretary of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, Kamrul Islam Choudhury, tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the Congress party on 11 September 2022.

The resignation was stated due to the "directionless & confused leadership of Congress during the last few months."

In his letter addressed to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Choudhury also expressed displeasure over cross-voting by Congress MLAs during Presidential elections and party's inability to deal with the situation.

This has demoralized thousands of grassroot workers like him who worked day and night for the welfare of the party, Choudhury said.

Choudhury's resignation comes days after senior Congressman Ghulam Nabi Azad quit the party, ending his five-decade-long affiliation with the Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)