General Secy of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Kamrul Islam Choudhury resigns

-
ALSO READ
Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Congress
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi appears before ED in National Herald case
ED issues fresh summons to Congress President Sonia Gandhi for questioning on 21st July
Board of Advik Laboratories withdraws proposal for allotment of warrants and increase in share capital
DPS Bhagalpur and DPS Greater Ranchi's celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with the 75-meter-long national flag march got included in the World Book of Records
-
The resignation was stated due to the "directionless & confused leadership of Congress during the last few months."
In his letter addressed to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Choudhury also expressed displeasure over cross-voting by Congress MLAs during Presidential elections and party's inability to deal with the situation.
This has demoralized thousands of grassroot workers like him who worked day and night for the welfare of the party, Choudhury said.
Choudhury's resignation comes days after senior Congressman Ghulam Nabi Azad quit the party, ending his five-decade-long affiliation with the Congress.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU