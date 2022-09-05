Five JDU MLAs from Manipur join BJP

Five Janata Dal (United) MLAs from Manipur have formally joined BJP in the presence of party president JP Nadda in New Delhi.

The JD (U) MLAs who joined the BJP are Kh. Joykishan Singh, N Sanate, Md Achab Uddin, L M Khaute and Thangjam Arunkumar.

JD-U won six seats in the 60-member State Assembly in the recently held Assembly elections while the BJP secured a majority with 32 seats.

Welcoming them into the party-fold, Nadda said all MLAs possess qualities that will greatly benefit the BJP.

In a statement, Manipur Legislative Assembly Secretariat said that the merger of five JD (U) MLAs with the BJP under the tenth schedule of the Constitution has been accepted.

