Justice U U Lalit takes oath as the 49th Chief Justice of India

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit sworn-in as Chief Justice of India on Saturday, 27 August 2022. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Justice Lalit at the swearing-in ceremony held in the Durbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan. He succeeds Chief Justice N V Ramana who retired Friday, 26 August 2022.

Justice UU Lalit will be in office for 74 days, a tenure shorter than average.

Justice Lalit was involved in some landmark judgements in past and will also handle some major cases in his tenure as Chief Justice. In past, he was involved in the landmark judgement in the Triple Talaq case.

Hailing from Maharashtra, Justice UU Lalit studied at the Government Law College, Mumbai, and he specialised in criminal law. He practised in the Bombay High Court till 1985 and moved to Delhi in 1986.

