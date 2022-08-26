Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Congress

Veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from all party posts on Friday (26 August 2022).

In a letter addressed to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Azad said, with great regret and an extremely heavy heart, he has decided to sever his over half a century old association with the Indian National Congress. He said the leadership should have undertaken a "Congress Jodo" exercise across the country before starting Bharat Jodo Yatra.

He said that in the August of 2020, 23 party leaders who wrote to flag the abysmal drift in the party were attacked, vilified and humiliated in the most crude manner possible.

Azad also criticised former party vice-president Rahul Gandhi for demolishing the party's existing consultive mechanisms. "Unfortunately after entry of Shri Rahul Gandhi into politics & particularly after January 2013 when he was appointed as Vice President by you, the entire consultative mechanism which existed earlier was demolished by him," said Azad in his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi.

"All senior and experienced leaders were sidelined and a new coterie of inexperienced sycophants started running the affairs of the Party," he added.

Congress has termed Ghulam Nabi Azad resignation saddening.

Briefing the media in New Delhi, Secretary of Congress Ajay Maken said that Azad has quit the party when Congress is fighting against BJP on the issues of inflation, unemployment and polarisation. He added that at this crucial juncture, it was expected of a senior leader like him to support the party on national issues.

