Generic Engg sizzles after order win

Generic Engineering Constructions and Projects jumped 7% to Rs 58.80 after the company said it received work order worth Rs 41.37 crore from Reliance Life Sciences.The project is for civil works (industrial & commercial segment) for material center and corporate office in Navi Mumbai's Rabale location.
With the latest order, the company's total current outstanding order book now stands at Rs 1,207.78 crore.
Generic Engineering Construction and Projects is engaged in construction business. The company posted a 48.8% fall in net profit to Rs 1.45 crore on a 11% fall in net sales to Rs 36.2 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
