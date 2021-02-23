Volumes soar at Kajaria Ceramics Ltd counter

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd recorded volume of 16.31 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 38.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 42485 shares

Sonata Software Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd, Apollo Tyres Ltd, Infosys Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 February 2021.

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd recorded volume of 16.31 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 38.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 42485 shares. The stock lost 1.34% to Rs.964.05. Volumes stood at 6575 shares in the last session.

Sonata Software Ltd registered volume of 4.06 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 83792 shares. The stock rose 6.26% to Rs.496.50. Volumes stood at 4.31 lakh shares in the last session.

Zensar Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 1.24 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 42592 shares. The stock lost 0.04% to Rs.270.80. Volumes stood at 1.76 lakh shares in the last session.

Apollo Tyres Ltd saw volume of 14.39 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.16 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.15% to Rs.227.70. Volumes stood at 5.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Infosys Ltd clocked volume of 4.22 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 1.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.18 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.68% to Rs.1,285.90. Volumes stood at 4.72 lakh shares in the last session.

