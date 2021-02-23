Adani Enterprises, EdgeConneX form new data center joint venture

Adani Enterprises and EdgeConneX, a global data center operator, announced the establishment of a 50:50 joint venture (JV), AdaniConneX, to develop 1 GW of data center capacity over the next decade.

The AdaniConneX JV will focus on building a network of hyperscale data centers in India, starting with the Chennai, Navi Mumbai, Noida, Vizag and Hyderabad markets. Development and construction at these sites have already begun.

EdgeConneX, a leading global data center operator with 50 facilities in 30 markets around the world, will provide its expertise in rapidly building out and operating data centers around the world.

Adani Enterprises' consolidated net profit skid 11.1% to Rs 286.60 crore on 6.1% rise in net sales to Rs 11,620.45 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Shares of Adani Enterprises rose 0.50% to Rs 809.70. Adani Enterprises is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)