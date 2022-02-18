Gensol Engg jumps on bagging orders

-
ALSO READ
ITI inaugurates 100 KW captive rooftop solar power plant in Lucknow
IndusInd Bank install rooftop solar panels at Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital, Navi Mumbai
RIL to acquire up to 40% in Sterling & Wilson Solar
Tata Power bags LoA for setting up 330MW solar project in MP
ITI rallies on installation of 100 KW capacity solar rooftop in Uttar Pradesh
-
Gensol Engineering hit an upper circuit limit of 5% to Rs 259.45 after the company said it bagged deals worth over Rs 70 crore for building solar power projects of around 24 MWp cumulative capacity in the states of Madhya Pradesh and Punjab.Gensol Engineering has received purchase orders for the development of grid-connected ground-mount and rooftop solar power generation systems cumulating to a capacity of around 24 megawatt peak (MWp) in the states of Punjab and Madhya Pradesh. The cumulative price of these projects is pegged at over Rs 70 crore.
Out of the total ordered capacity, 17 MWp will be installed over metal-based roofs of the factories of the clients, while around 7 MWp will be raised over ground within the premises of the clients. All these projects are slated for commissioning during the next six months.
Gensol Engineering is engaged in providing technical due diligence, detailed engineering, quality control, construction supervision, and other consulting services for solar projects across many countries, including India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU