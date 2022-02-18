Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 34.44 points or 0.89% at 3923.06 at 09:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Power Ltd (up 3.11%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.71%),Siemens Ltd (up 1.39%),Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.14%),NTPC Ltd (up 0.68%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Energy Ltd (up 0.65%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.61%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 0.58%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.18%), and NHPC Ltd (up 0.17%).

On the other hand, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 0.55%), and ABB India Ltd (down 0.4%) moved lower.

At 09:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 150.43 or 0.26% at 57741.58.

The Nifty 50 index was down 48.8 points or 0.28% at 17255.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 72.86 points or 0.26% at 27899.59.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 14.92 points or 0.18% at 8428.91.

On BSE,1142 shares were trading in green, 1653 were trading in red and 108 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)