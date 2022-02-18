Utilties stocks edge higher

Utilties stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 27.44 points or 0.83% at 3333.16 at 09:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 6.23%), Adani Power Ltd (up 3.11%),Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 1.78%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.71%),Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.14%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Reliance Power Ltd (up 0.78%), CESC Ltd (up 0.7%), NTPC Ltd (up 0.68%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 0.65%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.61%).

On the other hand, Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 3.17%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 1.45%), and RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd (down 0.91%) turned lower.

At 09:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 150.43 or 0.26% at 57741.58.

The Nifty 50 index was down 48.8 points or 0.28% at 17255.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 72.86 points or 0.26% at 27899.59.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 14.92 points or 0.18% at 8428.91.

On BSE,1142 shares were trading in green, 1653 were trading in red and 108 were unchanged.

