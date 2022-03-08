Gensol Engineering secures funding for expansion of EV business

Gensol Engineering announced that it has received a loan sanction of Rs 267.79 crore for expanding its new business vertical of electric vehicles.

The company already has a fleet of 284 electric vehicles (EV cars) plying in the Delhi NCR region.

With these proceeds, the company plans to augment its current fleet with another 300 EV cars by end of year 2022.

