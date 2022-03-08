JSW Steel's crude steel production jumps 21% in Feb'22

JSW Steel reported crude steel production for the month of February 2022 at 15.80 lakh tonnes compared to 13.06 lakh tonnes in February 2021, recording a growth of 21%.

Production of flat rolled products rose 25% to 11.54 lakh tonnes while production of long rolled products increased by 8% to 3.67 lakh tonnes in February 2022 compared to February 2021.

While the average capacity utilisation on expanded capacity was 88%, the utilisation was at 98% excluding Dolvi expansion project.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)