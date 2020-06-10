Genus Power Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 38.45% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 17.64% to Rs 248.29 croreNet profit of Genus Power Infrastructures rose 38.45% to Rs 13.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.64% to Rs 248.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 301.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 51.30% to Rs 72.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 47.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.47% to Rs 1060.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1055.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales248.29301.46 -18 1060.401055.47 0 OPM %13.059.21 -14.6710.65 - PBDT29.9621.95 36 138.9289.35 55 PBT24.3116.95 43 116.7869.95 67 NP13.9010.04 38 72.6147.99 51
