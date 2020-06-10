Genus Power Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 38.45% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.64% to Rs 248.29 crore

Net profit of Genus Power Infrastructures rose 38.45% to Rs 13.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.64% to Rs 248.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 301.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 51.30% to Rs 72.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 47.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.47% to Rs 1060.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1055.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

248.29301.461060.401055.4713.059.2114.6710.6529.9621.95138.9289.3524.3116.95116.7869.9513.9010.0472.6147.99

