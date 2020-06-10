Shankara Building Products consolidated net profit rises 597.53% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shankara Building Products consolidated net profit rises 352.61% in the December 2019 quarter
Volumes jump at Shankara Building Products Ltd counter
Volumes soar at Shankara Building Products Ltd counter
Shankara Building Products Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
PFL Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 11.58% to Rs 667.27 croreNet profit of Shankara Building Products rose 597.53% to Rs 11.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.58% to Rs 667.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 598.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.81% to Rs 39.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.67% to Rs 2639.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2546.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales667.27598.01 12 2639.732546.32 4 OPM %4.062.44 -4.353.91 - PBDT19.806.35 212 76.4860.93 26 PBT15.242.66 473 51.1146.10 11 NP11.301.62 598 39.8832.74 22
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU