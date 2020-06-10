Shankara Building Products consolidated net profit rises 597.53% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 11.58% to Rs 667.27 crore

Net profit of Shankara Building Products rose 597.53% to Rs 11.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.58% to Rs 667.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 598.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.81% to Rs 39.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.67% to Rs 2639.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2546.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

667.27598.012639.732546.324.062.444.353.9119.806.3576.4860.9315.242.6651.1146.1011.301.6239.8832.74

