Voltamp Transformers standalone net profit declines 64.13% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.04% to Rs 225.03 crore

Net profit of Voltamp Transformers declined 64.13% to Rs 11.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.04% to Rs 225.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 258.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.35% to Rs 89.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 84.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.59% to Rs 858.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 828.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

