Voltamp Transformers standalone net profit declines 64.13% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.04% to Rs 225.03 croreNet profit of Voltamp Transformers declined 64.13% to Rs 11.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.04% to Rs 225.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 258.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.35% to Rs 89.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 84.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.59% to Rs 858.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 828.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales225.03258.78 -13 858.58828.83 4 OPM %15.9213.41 -12.5511.29 - PBDT21.2448.17 -56 122.34129.83 -6 PBT18.6546.08 -60 113.35122.68 -8 NP11.5432.17 -64 89.3884.84 5
