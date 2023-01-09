BLB Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

R&B Denims Ltd, Morarjee Textiles Ltd, Incredible Industries Ltd and Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 January 2023.

BLB Ltd crashed 9.86% to Rs 32.9 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 73199 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78205 shares in the past one month.

R&B Denims Ltd lost 5.44% to Rs 40.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18771 shares in the past one month.

Morarjee Textiles Ltd tumbled 5.35% to Rs 22.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4710 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7750 shares in the past one month.

Incredible Industries Ltd fell 5.18% to Rs 27.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 38878 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12644 shares in the past one month.

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd pared 4.99% to Rs 30.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

