Gillette India standalone net profit rises 145.51% in the June 2022 quarter

Net profit of Gillette India rose 145.51% to Rs 67.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 as against Rs 27.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021. Sales rose 26.82% to Rs 552.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 as against Rs 435.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.78% to Rs 289.33 crore in the year ended June 2022 as against Rs 310.38 crore during the previous year ended June 2021. Sales rose 12.28% to Rs 2256.16 crore in the year ended June 2022 as against Rs 2009.42 crore during the previous year ended June 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedJun. 2022Jun. 2021% Var.Jun. 2022Jun. 2021% Var.Sales552.89435.98 27 2256.162009.42 12 OPM %20.2012.00 -21.3922.92 - PBDT110.8053.16 108 479.69486.98 -1 PBT92.2237.74 144 411.33429.46 -4 NP67.5927.53 146 289.33310.38 -7

