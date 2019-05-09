JUST IN
Gillette India standalone net profit rises 23.05% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 3.09% to Rs 465.51 crore

Net profit of Gillette India rose 23.05% to Rs 87.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 71.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.09% to Rs 465.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 451.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales465.51451.54 3 OPM %31.4026.15 -PBDT148.20118.29 25 PBT136.16106.84 27 NP87.7671.32 23

