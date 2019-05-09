EID Parry (India) consolidated net profit rises 1295.06% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 7.83% to Rs 3651.77 crore

Net profit of (India) rose 1295.06% to Rs 158.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.83% to Rs 3651.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3386.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 40.00% to Rs 153.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 255.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.76% to Rs 16565.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 15372.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

3651.773386.5416565.3915372.7712.887.659.698.90378.38161.081133.131206.64299.4995.33860.80955.34158.0611.33153.49255.82

