EID Parry (India) consolidated net profit rises 1295.06% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
EID Parry (India) consolidated net profit declines 28.24% in the September 2018 quarter
EID Parry (India) standalone net profit declines 86.35% in the September 2018 quarter
Aashee Infotech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Volumes jump at EID Parry (India) Ltd counter
Baron Infotech reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 7.83% to Rs 3651.77 croreNet profit of EID Parry (India) rose 1295.06% to Rs 158.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.83% to Rs 3651.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3386.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 40.00% to Rs 153.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 255.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.76% to Rs 16565.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 15372.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3651.773386.54 8 16565.3915372.77 8 OPM %12.887.65 -9.698.90 - PBDT378.38161.08 135 1133.131206.64 -6 PBT299.4995.33 214 860.80955.34 -10 NP158.0611.33 1295 153.49255.82 -40
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU