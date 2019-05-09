JUST IN
EID Parry (India) consolidated net profit rises 1295.06% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 7.83% to Rs 3651.77 crore

Net profit of EID Parry (India) rose 1295.06% to Rs 158.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.83% to Rs 3651.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3386.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 40.00% to Rs 153.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 255.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.76% to Rs 16565.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 15372.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3651.773386.54 8 16565.3915372.77 8 OPM %12.887.65 -9.698.90 - PBDT378.38161.08 135 1133.131206.64 -6 PBT299.4995.33 214 860.80955.34 -10 NP158.0611.33 1295 153.49255.82 -40

First Published: Thu, May 09 2019. 15:46 IST

