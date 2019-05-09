RR Metalmakers India consolidated net profit declines 97.01% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Women's T20 International: India ready to salvage pride in final game
Modern India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.05 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Scooters India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the September 2018 quarter
STI India reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.75 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Arfin India standalone net profit declines 51.36% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 184.59% to Rs 42.12 croreNet profit of RR Metalmakers India declined 97.01% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 184.59% to Rs 42.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 66.36% to Rs 0.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 50.14% to Rs 129.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 86.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales42.1214.80 185 129.5386.27 50 OPM %-1.217.77 -2.715.89 - PBDT0.140.87 -84 1.152.89 -60 PBT0.090.84 -89 1.012.77 -64 NP0.020.67 -97 0.742.20 -66
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU