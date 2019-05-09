RR Metalmakers India consolidated net profit declines 97.01% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 184.59% to Rs 42.12 crore

Net profit of RR Metalmakers declined 97.01% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 184.59% to Rs 42.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 66.36% to Rs 0.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 50.14% to Rs 129.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 86.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

42.1214.80129.5386.27-1.217.772.715.890.140.871.152.890.090.841.012.770.020.670.742.20

