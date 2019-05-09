RR Metalmakers India consolidated net profit declines 97.01% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 184.59% to Rs 42.12 crore

Net profit of RR Metalmakers India declined 97.01% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 184.59% to Rs 42.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 66.36% to Rs 0.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 50.14% to Rs 129.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 86.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales42.1214.80 185 129.5386.27 50 OPM %-1.217.77 -2.715.89 - PBDT0.140.87 -84 1.152.89 -60 PBT0.090.84 -89 1.012.77 -64 NP0.020.67 -97 0.742.20 -66

Thu, May 09 2019. 15:46 IST

