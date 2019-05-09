Vertex Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 25.75% to Rs 1.24 croreNet loss of Vertex Securities reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 25.75% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 56.00% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 18.17% to Rs 5.54 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.241.67 -26 5.546.77 -18 OPM %-28.23-2.99 --22.56-4.73 - PBDT0.060.33 -82 0.541.00 -46 PBT00.27 -100 0.340.75 -55 NP-0.010.27 PL 0.330.75 -56
