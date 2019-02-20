GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd falls more than 1%

is quoting at Rs 7220.95, down 1.13% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 29.65% in last one year as compared to a 2.68% rally in and a 8.98% spurt in the FMCG index.

fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at 7220.95, down 1.13% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.68% on the day, quoting at 10676.1. The Sensex is at 35595.15, up 0.69%. has gained around 0.11% in last one month.Meanwhile, of which GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29009.7, down 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3572 shares today, compared to the daily average of 13335 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 33.71 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)