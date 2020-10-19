Glenmark Pharma gets USFDA approval for sirolimus tablets

The drug maker has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for sirolimus tablets.

Sirolimus tablets are generic version of rapamune tablets of PF Prism CV. According to IQVIA sales data for the 12 month period ending August 2020, rapamune tablets achieved annual sales of approximately $119.7 million.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' current portfolio consists of 165 products authorized for distribution in the US marketplace and 45 Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA)'s pending approval with the USFDA.

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals declined 1.45% to Rs 483.75. It jumped 3.46% at Rs 490.85 in the previous session.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global research-led pharmaceutical company with presence across generics, specialty and OTC business with operations in over 50 countries. Its consolidated net profit surged to Rs 254.04 crore in Q1 June 2020 from Rs 109.28 crore in Q1 June 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)