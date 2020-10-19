Financials stocks rise

Financials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Finance index increasing 98.71 points or 1.84% at 5469.77 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (up 9.99%), IIFL Securities Ltd (up 9.66%),Federal Bank Ltd (up 5.65%),Central Bank of India (up 5.58%),SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd (up 4.98%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Paisalo Digital Ltd (up 3.97%), Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd (up 3.47%), Dolat Investments Ltd (up 3.43%), RBL Bank Ltd (up 3.31%), and BF Investment Ltd (up 3.23%).

On the other hand, South Indian Bank Ltd (down 2.85%), IDBI Bank Ltd (down 1.8%), and CreditAccess Grameen Ltd (down 1.27%) turned lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 416.8 or 1.04% at 40399.78.

The Nifty 50 index was up 98.6 points or 0.84% at 11861.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 81.64 points or 0.55% at 14868.2.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 14.06 points or 0.29% at 4915.13.

On BSE,1209 shares were trading in green, 557 were trading in red and 91 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)