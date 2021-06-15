Glenmark Pharma launches Tiogiva in UK

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday announced the launch of a bioequivalent version of Tiotropium Bromide dry powder inhaler (DPI) under the brand name - Tiogiva in United Kingdom.

Tiotropium Bromide dry powder inhaler is used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. COPD is a long-term condition that causes inflammation in the lungs, damaged lung tissue and a narrowing of the airways, making breathing difficult.

Glenmark's subsidiary, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Europe had entered into a strategic, exclusive in-licensing arrangement for marketing generic Tiotropium Bromide DPI in Western Europe and UK in August 2018. Glenmark is planning subsequent launches of the product across markets in Western Europe under the brand name Tiogiva in Ireland, Sweden, Finland and Norway; Tavulus in Denmark, Spain and Netherlands; and Tiotropium Glenmark in Germany.

Tiotropium Bromide DPI is a bioequivalent version of Boehringer Ingelheim's Spiriva Handihaler and is used in the treatment of COPD.

According to data from IQVIA, Tiotropium DPI had a market size of $450 million in the EU in the 12 month period ended September 2020.

Achin Gupta, EVP & Business Head of EMEA-L of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said, Respiratory medicine is a key area of focus for Glenmark and the launch of this product will enable us to improve access to COPD treatment by providing an effective and high quality treatment option to patients in UK and Western Europe.

Shares of Glenmark Pharma were trading 0.53% higher at Rs 647.05 on BSE.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global research-led pharmaceutical company with presence across generics, specialty and over-the-counter (OTC) business with operations in over 50 countries. Its key therapy focus areas globally are respiratory, dermatology and oncology.

