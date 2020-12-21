Glenmark gains on receiving nod for Dabigatran Capsules

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gained 0.92% to Rs 520.80 after the company received tentative ANDA approval for Dabigatran Etexilate Capsules.

The drug company before market hours today announced that it received tentative approval by the USFDA for Dabigatran Etexilate Capsules, 75 mg, 110 mg, and 150 mg. The capsules are generic version of Pradaxa Capsules, 75 mg, 110 mg, and 150 mg, of Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12 month period ending October 2020, the Pradaxa Capsules, achieved annual sales of approximately $550.9 million.

Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 166 products authorized for distribution in the U.S. marketplace and 45 ANDA's pending approval with the USFDA.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global research-led pharmaceutical company with presence across generics, specialty and over-the-counter (OTC) business with operations in over 50 countries. Glenmark's key therapy focus areas globally are respiratory, dermatology and oncology.

