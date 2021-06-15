NHPC, BSHPCL sign MoU to implement Dagmara HE Project

NHPC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bihar State Hydro-Electric Power Corporation (BSHPCL) for execution of Dagmara HE Project in Bihar.

A MoU between NHPC and BSHPCL has been signed on 14 June 2021 for implementation of 130.1 MW Dagmara HE Project on the river Kosi in Supaul District in Bihar.

As per agreement, the Project shall be executed by NHPC on ownership basis. The Government of Bihar shall provide a Grant of Rs 700 crore for the Project, as per Capex requirements, proportionate to equity infusion by NHPC.

The Government of Bihar shall purchase the entire power to be generated from the Project for its complete life at the rate as determined by CERC Tariff regulations as applicable at the time of actual Commercial Operation Date (COD) of the Project.

The cost of Project is presently considered as Rs 2435.91 crore to be actualized as appraised by CEA during Detailed Project Report (DPR) clearance.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 14 June 2021. Shares of NHPC settled unchanged at Rs 26.85 yesterday.

NHPC is the largest organisation for hydropower development in India. It has also diversified in the field of solar & wind power.

