Glenmark Pharma receives approval for clindamycin phosphate foam

-
ALSO READ
Sun Pharma gains on deal for acne cream with Cassiopea
Sun Pharma to exclusively commercialize acne cream in US, Canada
Five drug makers collaborate for clinical trial of Molnupiravir
HCL Tech, Cadila Healthcare, Glenmark Pharma in spotlight
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals update on price of Ranitidine
-
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Monday announced that it has received final approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration for clindamycin phosphate foam.Clindamycin phosphate foam is the generic version of evoclin foam of Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. According to IQVIA sales data for the 12 month period ending July 2021, the Evoclin Foam market achieved annual sales of approximately $12.0 million. Clindamycin is used to treat severe acne in adults and children who are at least 12 years old.
Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 173 products authorized for distribution in the U.S. marketplace and 47 ANDA's pending approval with the U.S. FDA. In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.
Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals were trading 0.11% higher at Rs 495.50 on BSE.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global research-led pharmaceutical company with presence across generics, specialty and over-the-counter (OTC) business with operations in over 50 countries. The drug company posted a 20.7% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 306.53 crore on 27.6% increase in net sales to Rs 2,946 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU