Jindal Steel & Power Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

National Aluminium Company Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd, NMDC Ltd and Steel Authority of India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 September 2021.

National Aluminium Company Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd, NMDC Ltd and Steel Authority of India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 September 2021.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd lost 7.86% to Rs 356.2 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.88 lakh shares in the past one month.

National Aluminium Company Ltd tumbled 7.54% to Rs 87.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Steel Ltd crashed 7.50% to Rs 1281.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

NMDC Ltd corrected 6.61% to Rs 137.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Steel Authority of India Ltd dropped 6.55% to Rs 107.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 49.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)