McDonald's launches its first restaurant in Bhilai

Westlife Development, owner of the master franchisee McDonald's restaurants in West & South India, today announced the opening of its first restaurant in the Steel City of Central India - Bhilai.

The modern, contemporary McDonald's restaurant is located in Bhilai's Surya TI mall. It is an Experience of the Future (EOTF) restaurant that offers its customers an elevated digital experience with self-ordering kiosks, table-top mobile chargers and more

