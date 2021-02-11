Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Clindamycin Phosphate Gel

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Clindamycin Phosphate Gel USP, 1%, the generic version of Cleocin T1 Gel, 1%, of Pharmacia & Upjohn.

According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12 month period ending December 2020, the Cleocin T Gel, 1% market achieved annual sales of approximately $73.8 million.

Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 169 products authorized for distribution in the U.

S. marketplace and 42 ANDA's pending approval with the USFDA.

