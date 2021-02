BHEL receives order from Indian Navy

For supply of standardised guns for all warships

Bharat Heavy Electricals has received an order from Indian Navy for supply of two numbers Super Rapid Gun Mounts (SRGM), main guns standardised for all Warships of the Indian Navy.

BHEL has indigenised these Guns and has established dedicated, intricate manufacturing and inspection facilities at its Heavy Electrical Equipment Plant, Haridwar for production, installation & commissioning and lifecycle support of these Guns. Standardisation of these Guns by the Indian Navy for all major Warships has resulted in optimisation of cost and consolidation of expertise and self-reliance. BHEL is also working on an upgraded version of these Guns, with enhanced range, to cater to the future requirement of warships.

