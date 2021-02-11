Spice Money launches zero-investment programme for rural entrepreneurs

Spice Money announced today the launch of a first-of-its-kind zero-investment entry programme that allows rural entrepreneurs to be a part of the Spice Money Adhikari network completely free of cost. The limited period zero-investment programme will shape Spice Money's vision to digitally and financially empower 1 crore rural entrepreneurs across the country, and strengthen the company's digital payments ecosystem in semi-urban and rural areas.
The zero-investment entry programme enables migrant workers, kirana store owners, jobseekers, fresh graduates, housewives and others to join the Spice Money Adhikari network and secure self-employment and other livelihood opportunities in their hometowns.
At present, over 65% of 5 lakh+ Adhikaris on Spice Money's network are below 30 years, many of them budding entrepreneurs in their own rights.
Apart from the zero-investment programme, Spice Money is also waiving off the rental fees for all existing and new Adhikaris to encourage them to continue their journey of entrepreneurship and self-reliance. To further accelerate its vision of financial inclusion, the company has introduced an initiative where Adhikaris (entrepreneurs) will get the company's micro-ATM or 'Mini Magic' devices at effective zero cost. The move will aid towards strengthening the ATM infrastructure in the country, especially in rural regions.
Spice Money has been working on a war-footing to expand financial inclusion across the country covering 18,000-plus pin codes, over 700 districts and 5,000+ blocks.
