ABB to provide automation solutions for Ola electric scooter

Ola, one of the leading mobility companies in the world, today announced that it has selected ABB as one of its key partners for robotics and automation solutions for its mega-factory in India that will roll out the much-anticipated Ola electric scooter. Ola's scooter mega-factory, billed to be the world's largest scooter factory, is expected to be ready and operational in the coming months.

Ola will utilise ABB's automation solutions in its factory's key manufacturing process lines, including its painting and welding lines, while the ABB robots will be deployed extensively for the battery and motor assembly lines.

These include ABB's IRB 5500 paint and IRB 2600 Integrated Dressing robots in its painting and welding lines, and IRB 6700 robots for assembly and material handling in the battery and motor assembly areas.

ABB robots will be digitally integrated into Ola's AI-enabled mega-factory, to optimize robot performance, productivity and product quality. The use of ABB's robots and automation solutions will ensure remote digital connectivity and monitoring of the robots that will ride on Ola's proprietary AI engine and tech stack.

