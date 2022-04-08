Glenmark repurchases bonds aggregating principal amount of US 75 million

On 7 April 2022, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals repurchased an aggregate principal amount of US$75,000,000 of the US$200,000,000 2.00 per cent Resettable Onward Starting Equity-linked Securities Due 2022 (ISIN: XS1426780125; Common Code: 142678012) (Bonds) (Repurchase).

The Repurchase was carried out by way of on-market purchases via The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation.

The Bonds are listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading.

The settlement and cancellation for the repurchased Bonds had completed on 7 April 2022. Following cancellation, the aggregate outstanding principal amount of the Bonds will be US$750,000.

