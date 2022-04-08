Glenmark repurchases bonds aggregating principal amount of US 75 million

-
ALSO READ
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals subsidiary bags USFDA nod on Ryaltris nasal spray
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals signs licensing deal with Lotus International
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd slips for fifth straight session
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 0.72%, gains for fifth straight session
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd stays supported
-
On 7 April 2022, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals repurchased an aggregate principal amount of US$75,000,000 of the US$200,000,000 2.00 per cent Resettable Onward Starting Equity-linked Securities Due 2022 (ISIN: XS1426780125; Common Code: 142678012) (Bonds) (Repurchase).
The Repurchase was carried out by way of on-market purchases via The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation.
The Bonds are listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading.
The settlement and cancellation for the repurchased Bonds had completed on 7 April 2022. Following cancellation, the aggregate outstanding principal amount of the Bonds will be US$750,000.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU