JSW Ispat Special Products update on crude steel production volume

JSW Ispat Special Products achieved crude steel production of 0.17 million tonnes (MT) in Q4'22 compared to 0.14 MT in Q3'22, recording an increase of 17% on QoQ basis.

The company achieved an annual growth of 11% in crude steel production compared to 0.15 MT in Q4'21.

For FY22, the company achieved 53% growth in crude steel production at 0.58 MT compared to 0.38 MT in FY21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)