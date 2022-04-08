KSB intimates of possible cyber attack on its IT based systems

-
ALSO READ
More than 60% of mid-sized Indian organizations surveyed fell victim to a cyberattack in 2021, Sophos research shows
KSB consolidated net profit rises 23.13% in the December 2021 quarter
KSB gains after Q4 PAT rises 23% YoY
KSB Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Trigyn Tech reports cyber attack
-
KSB announced about a possible cyber attack on Company's IT based systems.
As an immediate measure, all actually or potentially affected IT systems are temporarily shut down in a controlled manner for security reasons which has led to temporary disruption in some of its business services.
The Company is closely coordinating and monitoring the situation and is taking all possible measures to securely restore the affected systems as quickly as possible.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU