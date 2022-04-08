KSB intimates of possible cyber attack on its IT based systems

KSB announced about a possible cyber attack on Company's IT based systems.

As an immediate measure, all actually or potentially affected IT systems are temporarily shut down in a controlled manner for security reasons which has led to temporary disruption in some of its business services.

The Company is closely coordinating and monitoring the situation and is taking all possible measures to securely restore the affected systems as quickly as possible.

